Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

