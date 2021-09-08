Elizabeth McMeikan Acquires 13,030 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).
Shares of LON:MCB opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Wednesday. McBride plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £134.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.28.
