Elizabeth McMeikan Acquires 13,030 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

Shares of LON:MCB opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Wednesday. McBride plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £134.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.28.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

