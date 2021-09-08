Elysian (ELY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,599.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $307,333.79 and $135,599.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00729431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

