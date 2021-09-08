Emirex Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $724,794.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $20.00 million and $724,794.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00146285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.66 or 0.00745203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043254 BTC.

About Emirex Token

Emirex Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

