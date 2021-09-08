Empty Set Dollar 24-Hour Volume Tops $236,371.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $24.54 million and $236,371.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00183276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.72 or 0.07074921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.69 or 0.99924121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.00724194 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

