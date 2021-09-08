Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Head to Head Review

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 2.01 $1.23 billion $0.85 8.52

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.69% 7.45% 3.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel Generación Chile and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus target price of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Enel Generación Chile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

