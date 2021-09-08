EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. 5,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

