EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $138,936.40 and approximately $30,696.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 200.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00152271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00724265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00043118 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.