Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,117 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

