Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,184 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

