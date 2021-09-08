Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,282 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 567,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 232,119 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

