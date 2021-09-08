Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,314 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $959,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,463,434 shares of company stock worth $470,394,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $330.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of -282.20 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

