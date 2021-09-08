Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,101 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Globus Medical worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $7,117,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMED stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

