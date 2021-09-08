Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,880 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

