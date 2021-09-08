Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

