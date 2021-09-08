Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 573,234 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 573,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Smith & Nephew worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

