EOSDT Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002208 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $4,208.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

