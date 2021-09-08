EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 2.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 25,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,526,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get EQT alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.