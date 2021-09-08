Equalizer (EQZ) Price Tops $0.38

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $942,806.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

