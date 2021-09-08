Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) traded down 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.30. 2,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

