Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 79,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 29.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,135. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.72 and a 200 day moving average of $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

