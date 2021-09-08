Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eMagin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,214,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $293,110.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,439.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $812,433.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 768,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,612 shares of company stock worth $2,723,169. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

EMAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.60.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

