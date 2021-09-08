European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.50

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 151.22 ($1.98), with a volume of 222923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.94).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.90. The company has a market capitalization of £536.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69). Also, insider Pui Kei Yuen purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

