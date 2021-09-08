Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.90.

EVBG traded down $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $161.56. 4,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,488. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,636 shares of company stock worth $2,236,411. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

