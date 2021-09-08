Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

