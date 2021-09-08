Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exelon is gaining from new electric rates and its cost-saving initiatives. Exelon’s management has decided to split its businesses into two companies to unlock more value for shareholders and serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $27B investment for grid modernization through 2024 will improve the resilience of its system. Exelon's strong performance results in stable cash flow generation, allowing the company to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Exelon’s performance is subject to commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. Extreme weather conditions in its service territories adversely impacts performance. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and regulatory changes are headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.51 on Monday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

