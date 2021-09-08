EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Hits $0.0677 on Major Exchanges

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $327,990.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00160324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00713266 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

