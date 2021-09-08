Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.59. 7,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.86. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

