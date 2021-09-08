Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.07. 407,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $339.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.