Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.43. 171,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,155. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.67 and a 200-day moving average of $369.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

