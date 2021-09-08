Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $924.45. 6,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $901.26 and a 200 day moving average of $839.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.