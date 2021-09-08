Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $433.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

