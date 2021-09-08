FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

