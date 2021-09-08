FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,996 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

