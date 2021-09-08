Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,394. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.