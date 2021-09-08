Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 33,372.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,996 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

