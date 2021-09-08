Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IAA were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.