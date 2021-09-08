Fifth Third Bancorp Has $264,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2,302.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81,841 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter.

UTF opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

