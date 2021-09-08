Fifth Third Bancorp Has $283,000 Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after buying an additional 485,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 416.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 408,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 329,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

REXR stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.