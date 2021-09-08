Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after purchasing an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

FROG opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -94.85.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

