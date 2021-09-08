Financial Review: Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) vs. Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kerry Group pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shin-Etsu Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 20.35% 11.36% 9.77% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Kerry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 5.32 $2.65 billion $1.69 26.67 Kerry Group $7.94 billion 3.34 $632.95 million $3.95 37.98

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Kerry Group. Shin-Etsu Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kerry Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shin-Etsu Chemical and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kerry Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Kerry Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food and beverage end use markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions under the Denny, Fridge Raiders, Richmond, Dairygold, Strings and Things, Naked Glory, Rollover, LowLow, Charleville, Galtee, Wall's, Mattessons, Oakhouse Foods, Attack-a-Snak, and Cheestrings brand names. It also produces chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, cheese products, and seasonings and functional ingredients. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

