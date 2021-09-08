Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $41.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FINGF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 8,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. Finning International has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 2.62%.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

