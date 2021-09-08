First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,456.12

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,456.12 ($32.09) and traded as low as GBX 2,395 ($31.29). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,445 ($31.94), with a volume of 8,543 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £679.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,275.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,456.12.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

