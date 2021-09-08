First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,456.12

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,456.12 ($32.09) and traded as low as GBX 2,395 ($31.29). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,445 ($31.94), with a volume of 8,543 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £679.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,275.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,456.12.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.