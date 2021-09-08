First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.