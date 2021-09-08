First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,726 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

