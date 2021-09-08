First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.