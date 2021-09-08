First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

