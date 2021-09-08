First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $132.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.20 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $531.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

