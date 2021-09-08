First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Cut by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 10,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

