First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,144 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,873. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.